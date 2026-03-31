New Zealand Stun Chile 4-1 to Script Historic First Win Over South American Opposition

AUCKLAND: New Zealand thrashed 10-man Chile 4-1 on Monday in Auckland in its last home match before the World Cup. It was the side’s first win ever against South American opposition. Fellow World Cup qualifier Cape Verde earlier won a penalty shootout against Finland at Auckland’s Eden Park, having drawn the match 1-1. Chile beat Cape Verde 4-2 on Friday but started poorly against the host, with Dario Osorio sent off in the 27th minute after two yellow cards in quick succession.

The All Whites capitalised straightaway, with Kosta Barbarouses lashing home a volley from a 31st-minute corner, before Elijah Just added a second in the 40th minute.

It was 3-0 in the 60th minute when Jesse Randall scored from close range, and a fourth was fired home by substitute Ben Waine in the 71st minute.

Gonzalo Tapia scored a consolation for Chile in the 83rd minute after a swift counterattack.

New Zealand will face Belgium, Iran, and Egypt in the group phase this summer in North America. Agencies

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