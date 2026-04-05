Sports

Newcastle United Confirm Kieran Trippier Exit as Defender’s Contract Ends This Summer

English Football Club Newcastle United has announced the exit of their prime defender Kieran Trippier, when his contract expires this summer.
Kieran Trippier
Published on

Newcastle: English Football Club Newcastle United has announced the exit of their prime defender Kieran Trippier, when his contract expires this summer. Kieran joined the club from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 and has made an immense contribution on and off the pitch in four-and-a-half years at St. James' Park. Arriving with the club in the Premier League's relegation places, he has helped Newcastle United to achieve UEFA Champions League qualification twice in the last three seasons. IANS

Also Read: Champions League: FC Barcelona thrash Newcastle United to reach quarterfinal

Newcastle United
Kieran Trippier

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com