Newcastle United Confirm Kieran Trippier Exit as Defender’s Contract Ends This Summer

Newcastle: English Football Club Newcastle United has announced the exit of their prime defender Kieran Trippier, when his contract expires this summer. Kieran joined the club from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 and has made an immense contribution on and off the pitch in four-and-a-half years at St. James' Park. Arriving with the club in the Premier League's relegation places, he has helped Newcastle United to achieve UEFA Champions League qualification twice in the last three seasons. IANS

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