Next season’s Champions League special with final in Munich, says Vincent Kompany

Berlin: An energetic aura comes with the man in the white shirt entering the podium in the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany, who was on Thursday introduced as the new head coach of Bayern Munich, came with perfectly rolled-up sleeves, a firm look, and a touch of natural ease. His physical presence, and his firm, and convincing statements might have given an impression of what made him one of the World’s best defenders when in the shirt of Manchester City for 11 years.

He called Pep Guardiola one of the most important coaches he has worked under, reports Xinhua.

When officially presented as Bayern’s new head coach equipped with a contract until 2027 this Thursday in Munich, the 38-year-old former Burnley manager admitted: “The 2024-25 Champions League season is a bit more special than others due to the final taking place in Munich. But we don’t get there by talking.”

After his engagements in the Belgian league Anderlecht and Burnley in the Championship and the Premier League, taking over the 2020 treble winner Bayern appears like a big step into the unknown. “I grew up on the streets of Brussels, if you play football there, what we did all the time, you learn football is about winning and being consistent. That might have influenced me,” the former Belgian international said.

Despite he is entering a new level in his coaching life, he emphasized “I won’t change and become another person.” “I have learned in my youth through my family, to always work hard. Pressure has never impressed or burdened me much. I get up in the morning with energy and optimism.”

It might be his first top side to coach, but he insisted that “it’s on you to create the mentality around.” His goals are to lead the Bavarians back to national glory and leave their mark on the international stage. Before talking about silverware, he regards his main issue as making everyone a better performer. “I want the best team rather than the best players,” he added.

Kompany’s approach seems to come at the right time for the struggling Bavarians having delivered a disappointing season without a title and having performed far from expectations due to internal struggles. IANS

