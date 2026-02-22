Neymar Announces Potential Retirement by End of 2026

New Delhi: Following his clear and understandable statements regarding his next journey, Neymar has made an announcement about the potential to conclude his successful football career in 2026.

The 34-year-old, who renewed his contract with his boyhood club Santos last month, said he is taking things year by year and did not rule out retirement at the end of the calendar year. Neymar returned to Santos in January 2025 and played a key role in helping the team stay in Brazil’s top flight. He scored five goals in the last five matches of the season, which helped the club avoid relegation.

Yet, despite rediscovering form at home, the forward remains uncertain about what lies ahead.

“I don’t know what will happen from now on, I don’t know about next year,” Neymar told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday. “It may be that when December comes, I’ll want to retire. I’m living year to year now.”

His candid remarks come at a crucial juncture. “This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too,” Neymar said, underlining the significance of the months ahead.

Neymar recently had successful knee surgery as he continues to deal with recurring injuries that have affected the later stages of his career. As Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, he has not played for the national team since October 2023. This raises questions about his participation in the upcoming global tournament.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly stated over the past year that only fully fit players will be considered for selection for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. IANS

