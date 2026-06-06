Neymar to undergo MRI for persistent hamstring injury

NEW DELHI: Brazil forward Neymar will undergo an MRI on his right calf to help determine his fitness for the World Cup.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti provided the update about Brazil’s all-time leading scorer at a press conference on Friday.

The MRI will be on Monday. Brazil plays its Group C opener against Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I think his situation is quite clear,” Ancelotti said, per ESPN. “He’s doing a great job on his own. After the weekend, he’ll have an MRI scan and then, if everything goes well, he can train with the squad next week.”

Neymar, 34, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 muscle strain in his right calf on May 28. He was injured on May 17 playing for Santos FC in Brazil. Agencies

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