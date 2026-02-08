Nibras Kawsar Hussain shines at National Series Tennis Tournament

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a moment of immense pride for Assam, Nibras Kawsar Hussain from Sivasagar has won both the boys’ under-14 singles and doubles titles at the prestigious National Series Tennis Tournament held in Hyderabad from February 2 to 7.

Nibras is currently undergoing training at the Sibsagar Tennis Club and is a student of Class VIII at Delhi Public School, ONGC Nazira. Demonstrating remarkable skill, focus and determination throughout the tournament, he emerged as champion in both categories, marking a significant milestone in his budding career.

Nibras is the first player from the Sibsagar Tennis Club to secure national titles in both singles and doubles events — a historic achievement for the club and the district.

His outstanding performance at such a young age has not only brought laurels to Sivasagar but has also placed Assam in the national spotlight for tennis excellence. The achievement has been widely celebrated across the district, with well-wishers extending heartfelt congratulations and expressing hope for his continued success in the sport.

Also Read: Guwahati: All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament begins