Guwahati: All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd All India Police T-20 Cricket Tournament (Eastern Zone), assigned to SSB Frontier Guwahati for its organization, began today at the N.F. Railway Stadium, Maligaon. Teams from SSB, along with the Intelligence Bureau, Assam Police, Manipur Police, and West Bengal Police, are participating in the tournament. The tournament was inaugurated by the Chief Guest B.K. Pal, IG, SSB, in the dignified presence of senior officers of various Central Armed Police Forces.

