Nicholas Pooran named captain and Icon player of new Royal Desert Champions in Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi: Former West Indies power-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the captain and Icon player of the newly formed franchise Royal Desert Champions for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

The tournament, which enters a new era under the stewardship of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), will take place from November 7 to 20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Alongside Pooran, the new franchise has secured England opener Phil Salt and West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford as direct platinum picks ahead of the official player draft on September 30. Former India cricketer Robin Singh has been appointed as the Team Director. IANS

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