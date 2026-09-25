Shaunae Miller-Uibo named Delhi Half Marathon ambassador

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has been named the International Event Ambassador for the Delhi Half Marathon 2026, with the Bahamian sprint star set to be part of the 21st edition of the race at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. The event will see Miller-Uibo lend her presence to one of India’s prominent distance-running events, bringing the experience of a decorated 400m athlete to a race that attracts participants across competitive and recreational categories.

Miller-Uibo is a two-time Olympic champion, having won the women’s 400m at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games. Her victory in Tokyo made her only the second woman, after France’s Marie-José Perec, to successfully defend an Olympic 400m title. She clocked a North American record of 48.36 seconds in the final. IANS

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