Scoreboard

New Zealand: 1st innings

*Tom Latham b Bumrah 0 2

Devon Conway c Pant b Kamboj 4

Henry Nicholls not out 113

Rachin Ravindra c Pant b Deep 15

Daryl Mitchell c Jaiswal b Bumrah 1

Tom Blundell c Gill b Bumrah 5

Glenn Phillips not out 94

Extras: 11; Total: 243-5 (82)

FOW: Latham (2-1, 0.3), Conway (12-2, 3.2), Ravindra (51-3, 19.1), Mitchell (52-4, 21), Blundell (70-5, 28.2)

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 17 5 52 3

Anshul Kamboj 18 4 57 1

Akash Deep 15 5 33 1

Prasidh Krishna 16 2 58 0

Washington Sundar 16 3 38 0

Wellington: Henry Nicholls struck a determined unbeaten century and Glenn Phillips came close to a hundred as New Zealand recovered from a precarious position to reach 243/5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve here on Thursday.

After India’s pace attack made the most of helpful conditions to reduce the hosts to 60/4 at Lunch, and then 70/5, Nicholls and Phillips put together a commanding partnership to turn the contest around. The duo remained unbeaten at the close, having added 173 runs for the sixth wicket to put New Zealand in a position of strength.

Nicholls was unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, registering his fifth Test century at the Basin Reserve in just 15 innings at the venue. Phillips, meanwhile, finished the day on 94 not out off 182 balls, having combined resolute defence with an attacking approach to put the Indian bowlers under sustained pressure.

The recovery gathered momentum in the second session, when New Zealand added 80 runs for the loss of one wicket. India managed to remove Tom Blundell, caught by Shubman Gill at first slip off Anshul Kamboj, but could not make further inroads as Nicholls and Phillips settled into their partnership.

Phillips brought up his half-century with a cut behind square off Jasprit Bumrah in the 50th over, while Nicholls continued to build his innings with patience and well-timed strokes. The pair took the attack to the Indian bowlers in the final session, adding more than 100 runs without losing a wicket.

Nicholls reached his hundred in the 70th over, getting there with a single off Prasidh Krishna. He was given a reprieve on 102 when India failed to hold a top-edged pull, with Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant converging on the catch and failing to complete it.

Phillips capitalised on the opportunity to keep the pressure on India, moving to 94 by stumps. His counterattacking approach complemented Nicholls’ measured innings, with the pair finding boundaries and rotating the strike regularly.

Bumrah was India’s most effective bowler, finishing with 3/52 from 17 overs, while Kamboj took 1/57 and Akash Deep 1/33. Washington Sundar went wicketless for 38 runs, while Prasidh Krishna conceded 58 in his 16 overs.

India had made a strong start after opting to bowl, with Bumrah dismissing Tom Latham and Mitchell in the morning session, while Kamboj and Akash Deep also struck to leave New Zealand in trouble. However, Nicholls and Phillips ensured the hosts ended the day firmly back in the contest. IANS

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