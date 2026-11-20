Wellington: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said Mohammed Siraj’s experience and aggression should have earned him a place in India’s playing eleven for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, and questioned why the fast bowler was left out on a pitch that rewarded seam movement.

“Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!” Shastri wrote on his ‘X’ account on Thursday.

The numbers back Shastri’s point: Siraj is India’s leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with 43 wickets at an average of 26.81. Ravindra Jadeja, also left out of the playing eleven, is next with 33 wickets. He has also been one of India’s most dependable batters, sharing third place on the run-scorers’ list with 790 runs at an average of 60.76, including two hundreds and six fifties.

Shastri was not the only one who felt India had overlooked what Siraj brought to a bowling attack. As the first day wore on at the Basin Reserve, other former players also questioned the selection. India had New Zealand at 70/5, but Henry Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips (94 not out) then put on an unbroken 173-run stand, taking the hosts to 243/5 at stumps.

It was the kind of spell in which a bowler capable of forcing a breakthrough was needed most. On Sony Sports Network’s broadcast, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also expressed his sadness over Siraj not playing in Wellington.

“I think the signs were there when he was drafted into the 50 overs side and only played the last game. Actually, when he played the last game, I thought that they were prepping him for the match over here. But not to see his name in the playing eleven is a surprise, is a surprise because I don’t think he’s let India down, never let India down.

“And there’s nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. We’ve seen him in between whatever cricket he’s played, he’s been fine. Why he’s not been picked is something that I don’t know.”

Ajinkya Rahane, present in the Hindi feed of the broadcast, said benching a seasoned pacer made little sense, with Jasprit Bumrah back in the side and Prasidh Krishna finding form.

“I might talk for an hour on this topic. Mohammed Siraj not playing is a surprising decision. You have an experienced bowler. Jasprit Bumrah has returned. When you have Bumrah and Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna has recently started to do well, and you have made one of those quality fast bowlers sit out.

“Mohammed Siraj sitting out doesn’t make sense. He picked up four wickets in the practice match. He looked in good rhythm. You need to play such a player. This is shocking. He bowls well in these conditions in any case, but he has skill even in conditions where there is no help. He will ask the captain for the ball. He has that attitude.

He also questioned the decision to play Washington Sundar ahead of Jadeja. “I understand Ravindra Jadeja does not get that much help in bowling in overseas conditions, but check out his batting average, his contributions, and consistency. It’s not understandable.”

“You are in the race for the WTC final and are going to play only two matches here. So play your best team. Yes, Washington Sundar is a good player, but if you take Jadeja for a tour - he has experience of more than 80 Tests - making him sit out doesn’t make sense.”

Ex-India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said he was left shocked over Siraj’s omission. “What shocked me was Siraj not being there. I didn’t see that coming. I genuinely thought it was going to be Bumrah and Siraj. “Who are the other two pacers? Are you going to go with Gurnoor, Prasidh, Anshul Kamboj?

“Akash Deep, obviously. No offence to him, but I thought he would be one of the four. Maybe a tall pacer. I thought it could be Gurnoor or Prasidh. I also thought they might be looking at Nitish Reddy. But what really shocked me was Siraj not being there,” Karthik was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

He also accepted that Siraj’s recent returns had been modest, but said they had come in conditions that gave him little help. “Now, we have to understand that when Bumrah wasn’t there in England. Siraj took over the reins as the lead bowler, picking up 23 wickets, as you just said.

“You felt he was a sure-shot lock-in, yes? I think in the three Test matches he’s played this year, he’s picked up only five wickets, which obviously isn’t great. But they were subcontinental conditions. He’s shown that he’s someone who can bowl really long spells. He can also bowl for 20-22 overs in a day. He’s a workhorse and an absolute champion when it comes to the attitude that’s required in Test matches.” IANS

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