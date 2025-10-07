Nigar Sultana confident as Bangladesh gear up for key England clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has expressed strong confidence in her team ahead of their crucial match against England, scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara on Tuesday.

The Tigresses made a strong start to their campaign with a convincing win over Pakistan in Colombo—a result that, according to Sultana, has lifted the team’s morale.

“Starting a tournament with a win is always important—it really helps build confidence,” Nigar said during the pre-match press conference on Monday. She also added: “We’ve made a good start, and that has definitely boosted the team’s spirit.”

A key contributor to that victory was young pacer Marufa Akter, who delivered a match-winning performance. Sultana was full of praise for the 19-year-old, highlighting how the team management supports her growth.

“She’s very young, and that’s why we always try to keep her game plan simple,” Nigar explained. “We never put her under pressure. Whether she does well or faces challenges, we don’t burden her. Our focus is on keeping her mindset calm.”

Sultana also emphasized the strength of Bangladesh’s bowling unit, particularly the spinners, who she said are in excellent form. On the batting side, she noted that the team is showing promising discipline and intent.

“Our batters are putting in sincere efforts, and that’s a very encouraging sign for us,” she added.

Although Bangladesh have had limited exposure against England in recent times, the captain is confident her side is well-prepared. “It’s true we haven’t played much cricket against England lately. However we have a lot of information on them because of our analysts. We want to play our “A” game and don’t want to go by just names. We will try to make lesser mistakes.”

Meanwhile, England spinner Charlie Dean stressed that her team is not underestimating Bangladesh. Speaking at the press conference, Dean acknowledged the threat posed by the Tigresses, particularly their bowlers.

“They played a really good game against Pakistan, and their bowling attack is fantastic,” said Dean. “We’ll need to be disciplined and clinical in the field.”

Also Read: Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner forced to retire with leg injury

Also Watch: