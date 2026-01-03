Nigeria police detains driver in fatal Joshua car crash

NEW DELHI: The driver of a car carrying British boxer Anthony Joshua that was involved in a fatal crash in Nigeria, has been held in police custody after he was discharged from the hospital, a police spokesman told AFP on Thursday.

The man was driving Joshua and two of his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwest Nigeria when the Lexus SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on Monday. Agencies

