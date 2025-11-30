Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Qualifies For Australian Open 2026 Main Draw

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha has secured a place in the men’s doubles main draw of the 2026 Australian Open after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff held in Chengdu, China.

The second seed, Niki representing India partnered with Thailand’s Pruchya Isaro, the pair won their first match against Tianzhi Qian and Bowen Wu and then went on to defeat Pak Long Yeung and Chih Chi Huang in the semifinals. In the final, they recorded a solid 6–4, 6–3 win over Japan’s Seita Kusuhara and Katsuki Nakagawa to claim the Australian Open wildcard. This gives Niki his first-ever Grand Slam main draw appearance. To recognise this achievement, KSLTA has announced a reward of Rs 1,00,000 for Niki Poonacha.

Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority and secretary -KSLTA said: "We at KSLTA are extremely thrilled at Niki Poonacha’s performance at Chengdu, where he won the Australian Open wild card qualifying event along with his partner, Pruchya Isaro. We are happy and proud that he continues the legacy of Rohan Bopanna, who just retired. " IANS

Also Read: Rohit and Kohli have won trophies, know how to play big tournaments, says Morkel