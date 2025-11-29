Rohit and Kohli have won trophies, know how to play big tournaments, says Morkel

Ranchi: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed the possibility of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying that the veteran duo’s experience of winning trophies and handling the pressures in major tournaments will be important.

Though India lost the ODI series to Australia in October, Rohit was named Player of the Series after scoring a half-century in Adelaide and a century in Sydney. Kohli, meanwhile, picked successive ducks before regaining form with an unbeaten 74 in Sydney. The duo will be seen in action when India plays South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

“For sure, they’re quality players — as long as they’re happy to put the hard work in and the fitness. I’ve always believed in experience, and to have that experience, you don’t find it anywhere. They’ve won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments.”

“So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that, it’s still a long way away — the World Cup, by all means. I’ve played many games against them. I’ve had sleepless nights, bowling to them. So I know, as a bowler, what goes through your preparation when playing against them. So for me, definitely on board with that,” said Morkel in the pre-series press conference.

He also felt a change in format would help India, who are coming on the back of a 2-0 Test series defeat to the Proteas. “Obviously, it was a disappointing two weeks for us, but we had a couple of days now to reflect, and I think the important thing now is to give all our energy into the white ball team.”

“We’ve been playing a lot of good white ball cricket. It’s a couple of new faces in, not new faces, but fresh energy into the squad now with Virat and Rohit and them coming back. So, excited for the next two and a couple of weeks now with playing white ball cricket,” he added. IANS

