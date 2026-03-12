Nikki Pradhan Achieves 200 International Caps in Women's Hockey

Hyderabad: Indian Women’s Hockey Team defender Nikki Pradhan achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 200 International Caps during the team’s match against Wales in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pradhan made her international debut during the India Tour of South Africa in 2016, and since then has been a consistent presence in the Indian defence across several major tournaments. Hailing from Jharkhand, she also created history by becoming the first female hockey player from the state to represent India at the Olympics, when she competed at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. She was also a member of the Indian squad at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. (ANI)

Also Read: Hockey WC Qualifiers: Navneet Kaur’s hat-trick powers India to 4–1 win over Wales