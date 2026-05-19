Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Namaz allowed, but not on roads in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people must offer namaz in a regulated manner and that it can be performed in shifts if required, adding that the administration would seek compliance through persuasion, and if that does not work, other methods would be adopted to ensure adherence to public order norms. In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said, "You have to offer namaz, you can read it during your shift... We'll get you to agree with love, if you don't agree, we'll adopt another method."

CM Yogi also shared a video from a public gathering in Lucknow in which he addressed the issue, saying he is often asked whether namaz is offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh. "I am often asked whether, in Uttar Pradesh, people really do not offer namaz on the roads. I say clearly that it does not happen at all--go and see for yourself. Roads are meant for movement. Can anyone come and create a spectacle at a crossroads and block traffic? What right does anyone have to disrupt public movement?" he said. (ANI)

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