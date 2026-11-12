Niraj Kumar wins bronze, secures India's second shooting quota for LA 2028 Olympics

Doha: Niraj Kumar sealed a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics for India in the men’s 50m rifle 3-position after winning the bronze at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Wednesday. This is India’s second Olympic quota in shooting, as Jaypal Malviya secured the country’s first quota for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 after winning the silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol last week. Niraj recorded a total score of 346.5, finishing behind Slovakia’s Patrik Jany, who took silver with 357.2, and gold-medal winner Dmitrii Pimenov, who broke the Junior World Record with 362.8. India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished fifth with 323.7 points, followed by Croatia’s Petar Gorsa (313.0), France’s Romain Aufrere (302.1) and Switzerland’s Jan Lochbihler (300.8).Niraj’s quota comes in the same event in which Swapnil Kusale won a historic bronze medal at the Paris 2024, becoming the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. (IANS)

Also Read: Ryan Williams draws on New Zealand experience as India prepare for All Whites friendlies