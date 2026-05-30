No Clear Favourite in PSG–Arsenal Champions League Final, Insists Luis Enrique

NEW DELHI: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted his team is not favourite to defend its crown in Saturday’s Champions League final clash against Arsenal. The Ligue 1 champion is a thrilling attacking force with more goals than any other team in the competition with 44, while opponent Arsenal has conceded six, the fewest of any side.

“Finals are always difficult games, last year was exceptional, we did dominate against Inter,” said the Asturian coach. “In the final tomorrow I don’t think there’s a favourite and, I’m being honest with you, for us the devil is in the detail. It will be a very close call. We will have to give our all for the 90 minutes but also enjoy them. There’s waves of tension but it’s also about knowing how to manage that stress.”

Luis Enrique said the clash of styles between PSG and Arsenal was not as apparent as some make out, despite the disparity in the teams’ statistics. Agencies

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