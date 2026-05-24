Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri called up to England’s pre-World Cup training camp

New Delhi: Ethan Nwaneri has been called up to join England’s pre-World Cup preparation camp in the United States as manager Thomas Tuchel continues to assess the country’s emerging talent ahead of the tournament.

The Arsenal youngster will link up with the senior squad in Florida alongside Alex Scott, Josh King, and Rio Ngumoha as part of England’s preparations before the World Cup begins later this summer.

England confirmed Nwaneri’s inclusion on Saturday through an update on the team’s official social media channels, one day after Tuchel announced his 26-man squad for the tournament. Nwaneri spent the second half of the season on loan at Olympique de Marseille after making 12 senior appearances for Arsenal during the first half of the campaign. The 19-year-old featured 10 times in France, although opportunities became limited following managerial changes at the Ligue 1 club. Agencies

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