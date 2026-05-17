‘No one works harder than Akash Singh’: Justin Langer after LSG’s big win over CSK

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer praised left-arm pacer Akash Singh for his hard work and professionalism after the team’s convincing seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026.

Akash played a key role in the victory with figures of 3-26, removing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel to put CSK under pressure early in the innings.

Speaking after the match, Langer said Akash fully deserved his success because of the effort he put into improving his game.

“The thing about Akash Singh, no one works harder on their game. He is literally the most professional player you’ll ever see. When you see someone like him get the opportunity, you’re so happy for him because he’s worked so hard. You love seeing players get the rewards for their hard work,” Langer said in a video released by IPL on X.

Langer also praised the opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who put together a match-winning 135-run stand while chasing 188.

The LSG coach revealed that the team had made changes in the batting order after struggling earlier in the season IANS

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