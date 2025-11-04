No victory parade planned yet, will plan accordingly after ICC meet: Devajit Saikia

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet finalised any plans for a victory parade to celebrate the women’s team’s historic ICC World Cup triumph, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS on Monday.

India women ended their year-long title drought and claimed their maiden ICC World Cup title after defeating first-time finalists South Africa in the final by 52 runs. However, celebrations are expected to be scheduled only after senior officials return from the ICC meetings in Dubai, scheduled from 4-7 November.

“Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now,” Saikia told IANS while speaking from Mumbai airport. “I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meeting. Several officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly.”

Saikia further added that the board would also raise the issue of the Asia Cup trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek its rightful return.

“We will take up the Asia Cup trophy matter with the ICC and hopefully get our trophy back with the respect and honour it deserves,” he said. IANS

