‘Nobody can question officials’ integrity’: FIFA referee boss Pierluigi Collina rejects criticism

New Delhi: FIFA chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina has strongly defended the integrity and independence of match officials at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following criticism that emerged after Argentina’s 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 stage.

Speaking amid calls from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) for an investigation into the officiating and the removal of the refereeing team from the tournament, Collina dismissed the allegations and reiterated FIFA’s confidence in its officials.

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right,” Collina was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

The EFA sought action after two second-half decisions went against Egypt in the dramatic knockout fixture, with manager Hossam Hassan also alleging, after the match, that his side had been unfairly treated.

Addressing the criticism, Collina said debate over refereeing decisions is part of football but drew a clear distinction between discussion and accusations aimed at the officials. “Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport,” he said.

Collina also rejected suggestions that FIFA’s refereeing department could be influenced externally, including by the governing body’s own leadership.

“Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the Fifa president (Gianni Infantino).

“He (Infantino) has always shown his full support for FIFA Team One while trusting us to work with complete independence. Match officials make honest decisions and, just like players and coaches, they always try to do their best,” he added.

Despite FIFA’s longstanding practice of avoiding commentary on individual refereeing decisions during major tournaments, Collina explained why the governing body believed the two contentious incidents in the Argentina-Egypt match had been handled correctly.

The first involved an Egyptian goal that was overturned after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) identified a foul by Marwan Attia on Lisandro Martínez during an attacking phase.

“After every goal is scored, the VAR checks the attacking possession phase (APP). If a foul is identified in the build-up and is deemed to have had an impact on the goal, the VAR will recommend an on-field review. There is no defined limit regarding either the distance from the goal or the amount of time between the incident and the goal,” he stated.

Referring directly to the incident, Collina added, “An example of this came in the Argentina v Egypt game where Egypt number 19 Marwan Attia clearly trod on the foot of Argentina number six Lisandro Martinez.”

He further explained the principle applied by the VAR team, saying, “We believe that a foul is a foul. Regardless of whether the foul appears ‘obvious’, if the referee did not see it on the field of play, the VAR can intervene.”

Collina also defended the decision not to award Egypt a penalty after Mohamed Salah went down inside the box moments before Argentina scored the winning goal. “Equally, if no foul is identified in the build-up to a goal, the VAR will advise the referee accordingly. Stepping on an opponent’s foot is a foul, whereas a defender who touches the ball first and then makes normal football contact has not committed a foul,” he said.

Pointing to the challenge involving Salah and Julian Alvarez, he said, “Again, an example of this came at the end of the same game. The referee and the VAR deemed it normal football contact between Egypt number 10 Mohamed Salah and Argentina number 9 Julian Alvarez.”

While acknowledging that officiating can never be entirely free from interpretation, Collina expressed satisfaction with how referees and VAR officials have applied the laws of the game throughout the tournament.

“Of course, there will always be an element of subjectivity in some decisions, but we are happy with how this principle has been applied throughout the tournament,” Collina mentioned. IANS

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