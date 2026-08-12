Nongkseh SS&CC end campaign on a high with 7-goal win against Mumbay FC

Shillong: Nongkseh SS&CC finished their 135th Durand Cup campaign in style with a dominant 7-0 win over Mumbay FC in a Group E fixture, played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday.

Hardy Cliff Nongbri and Dawancha Carlos Challam both struck twice, while Kitboklang Pale, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh and Sheen Stevenson were also on the scoresheet as the hosts produced their most complete performance of the campaign to sign off emphatically.

The result lifts Nongkseh to second in Group E with four points from three matches, level with Langsning FC on points but ahead on goal difference.

Shillong Lajong FC top the group with six points from two matches, with both Shillong Lajong and Langsning FC still to play their final group-stage fixture. Mumbay FC, like Nongkseh, have completed all three of their matches and end their campaign in the group stages.

Group E's remaining business now rests with Shillong Lajong FC and Langsning FC, both still to play their final fixtures with a quarter-final berth at stake. IANS

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