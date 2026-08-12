Durand Cup: Parthib scores a brace as NorthEast United FC sail into quarters

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC continued their impressive run in the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup, cruising into the quarter-finals with a convincing 3-1 win over FC1 in their final Group F fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

Parthib Gogoi scored one goal in each half of the match, while Alaaeddine Ajaraie added NorthEast United’s third goal. Mohmad Ilyas reduced one for FC1.

The Highlanders completed their group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches to finish as Group F winners. FC1, meanwhile, ended their debut Durand Cup campaign with three points from three matches.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made 10 changes to his starting XI, with Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano the only player retaining his place from the previous outing.

FC1 were awarded a penalty inside the opening seven minutes after NorthEast United defender Robin Yadav handled the ball from a corner kick inside the penalty area. Mousa Ahmed Quersehi stepped up to take the spot-kick but was denied by NorthEast debutant K. Mohanraj, who produced a fine low diving save to his left to keep the scores level.

NorthEast United FC punished FC1 almost immediately, taking the lead just two minutes later through a well-worked move. Antonio Moyano picked out Jithin M.S., who had made a clever run between two defenders before delivering a low cross across the penalty area. Parthib Gogoi arrived unmarked at the back post and calmly slotted the ball into the net to give the Highlanders the lead.

FC1 enjoyed the majority of possession during the opening 25 minutes as NorthEast United FC opted against pressing high to regain the ball. The Jammu & Kashmir side also earned four corner kicks during this period, but their execution in the final third lacked the quality to test Mohanraj in the NorthEast goal.

The home side doubled their advantage nine minutes after the restart, with Parthib Gogoi scoring his second of the day. Antonio Moyano delivered a dangerous free-kick into the area, and Eneko Satrústegui directed his header into a crowded area, where Parthib reacted quickly to bring the ball under control before producing a composed finish through a crowd of players and beyond the goalkeeper.

The Highlanders added third goal through Ajaraie. Parthib Gogoi threaded a precise through ball into the path of Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who calmly chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to find the back of the net. The goal was Ajaraie’s sixth of the tournament.

FC1 stunned NorthEast United FC with a goal seemingly out of nowhere in the 71st minute, capitalising on a momentary lapse in concentration from the Highlanders’ defence. Mousa Ahmed Quersehi threaded a through ball into the path of Mohmad Ilyas, who had timed his run perfectly to stay onside. Expecting an offside flag, the NorthEast defence switched off, allowing Ilyas to control the ball before calmly slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs to pull one back for his side.

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