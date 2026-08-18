NorthEast United Beat Shillong Lajong to Seal Fourth Consecutive Durand Cup Semifinal

Shillong: Alaaeddine Ajaraie orchestrated a breathtaking second-half comeback with a sensational hat-trick as NorthEast United FC defeated Shillong Lajong FC 5-2 in a high-stakes Northeastern derby in the 135th Durand Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.

After trailing 2-1 at the break in torrential rain, the Highlanders turned the quarterfinal clash on its head with four second-half goals, booking their spot in the Durand Cup semifinals.

Star striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie grabbed a hat-trick while Ethyan Gonzalez and Jithin M. S. also found the back of the net for the Highlanders. Meanwhile, Figo Syndai and Joao Vitor De Paula Morais got on the scoresheet for Shillong.

With this emphatic result, all four semifinalists for the 135th Durand Cup have been officially confirmed: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Sporting Club Delhi, East Bengal FC, and NorthEast United FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant advanced to the semifinal after edging Jamshedpur FC 9-8 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Sahal Abdul Samad put Mohun Bagan ahead in the second minute before Devendra Murgaonkar equalised just before half-time. With neither side finding a winner, the quarterfinal went directly to penalties.

Vishal Kaith saved Jamshedpur’s ninth kick before Tekcham Abhishek Singh converted the decisive penalty.

Mohun Bagan will now take on defending champion NorthEast United in the second semifinal on August 20. Agencies

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