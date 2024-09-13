NorthEast United FC Gears Up For ISL 2024-25 Season

GUWAHATI: As the 11th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway today, the NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) will go into this season riding on the back of a successful campaign in the recently concluded Durand Cup which saw them lift a trophy for the first time in the club's history.
The Highlanders edged past defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a nerve-wrecking penalty shoot-out in the final.
This triumph serves as a huge confidence booster for NEUFC as they have their eyes set on improving their performance from last season where they finished in seventh place.
NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali assured that the team is staying in the present moment and asserted that the Highlanders will focus on the factors that they can control to achieve the desired outcome.
“Right now, our entire focus is on the first game against Mohammedan SC. We are not thinking beyond that. For us, it doesn’t matter if we play home or away. There are minor changes, but no big difference,” Benali said.
“The expectation from the fans will always be there. We are happy about that. We want to have our heads held high up in confidence but at the same time we want to keep our feet on the ground,” he added.
Mandar Tamhane, the new CEO of NEUFC who joined the club last season after spending 10 years with Bengaluru FC, said that the Durand Cup success reflects the strong mentality of the team.
Tamhane exuded pride in the fact that his team clinched the title despite the odds heavily stacked against them. He remarked that this result will serve as a source of inspiration for several teams in the Indian footballing landscape.
Sharing insights into the mood inside the dressing room, head coach Benali praised the team's management by saying that all their needs are being taken care of.
He stated that the squad has adopted a calm and positive outlook ahead of the campaign.
