NorthEast United FC Gears Up For ISL 2024-25 Season

GUWAHATI: As the 11th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway today, the NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) will go into this season riding on the back of a successful campaign in the recently concluded Durand Cup which saw them lift a trophy for the first time in the club's history.

The Highlanders edged past defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a nerve-wrecking penalty shoot-out in the final.

This triumph serves as a huge confidence booster for NEUFC as they have their eyes set on improving their performance from last season where they finished in seventh place.