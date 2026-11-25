Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC shared points with SC Delhi after their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter ended in a 1-1 draw in Imphal on Tuesday.

SC Delhi made an early impact, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Mohammed Aimen. However, NorthEast United FC fought back and restored parity in the 28th minute when Antonio Moyano Carrasquilla found the back of the net.

Playing their first match in Imphal, NorthEast United FC dominated proceedings and enjoyed an advantage in most departments of the game but failed to convert their superiority into more goals.

The draw earned NorthEast United FC a valuable point, taking their tally to 12 points from seven matches and placing them third in the standings. SC Delhi occupy fourth position with nine points from an equal number of matches.

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