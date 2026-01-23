Norway Chess Women: Anna Muzychuk returns for title defence

Stavanger: Reigning champion Anna Muzychuk is set to return to defend her Norway Chess Women’s title and possibly win for the second time in a row. Since the tournament started in 2024, Muzychuk has participated in both editions and has emerged as a key figure in the competition.

Muzychuk, a three-time world champion in fast chess, secured the Women’s World Rapid Championship title in 2016 and the Women’s World Blitz Championship twice, in 2014 and 2016. She has also been a Women’s World Championship finalist and is one of just six women in chess history to have surpassed a rating of 2600.

“Norway Chess is a truly special event that combines a prestigious and challenging tournament with memorable friendly activities. I’m really looking forward to the new edition!” says Muzychuk.

During her victory speech in 2025, Muzychuk emphasised the significance of Norway Chess Women for female players and firmly supported the tournament’s continuation, calling it “really very important” for women’s chess.

Muzychuk has rapidly established herself at Norway Chess. She was the runner-up in the first Norway Chess Women’s event in 2024 and then won the title in 2025, solidifying her position at the top. Her steady participation and impressive results have made her a key competitor in the tournament.

“Anna has been a key part of Norway Chess Women since the very beginning, and her level of play continues to set the standard. Having the reigning champion return adds both sporting quality and continuity to the tournament, and we’re excited to welcome her back to Oslo,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess.

Norway Chess Women was introduced in 2024 as the world’s first fully inclusive super tournament for women in chess. Held alongside Norway Chess, it used the same format, number of players, playing conditions, and prize fund as the main event. This initiative represented a significant advance for gender equality in professional chess and has now become a regular feature on the international calendar.

With Anna Muzychuk back as the defending champion, the stage is ready for another thrilling chapter in the growing history of the women’s tournament. The question is whether she can win her second consecutive Norway Chess Women’s title.

Norway Chess is a premier international tournament that gathers the best male and female players. It features a unique 6-player double round-robin format and will run from May 25 to June 5 at Deichman Bjørvika in Oslo. IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Mujeeb’s hat-trick helps Afghanistan clinch series against West Indies