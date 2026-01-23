T20 World Cup: Mujeeb’s hat-trick helps Afghanistan clinch series against West Indies

NEW DELHI: Mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman grabbed a hat-trick as Afghanistan warmed up for next month’s T20 World Cup with a series-clinching 39-run win over West Indies on Wednesday night.

West Indies, which had lost the first game by 38 runs, got bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs. Mujeeb claimed four for 21, becoming only the third Afghan bowler after Rashid Khan and Karim Janat to accomplish a hat trick in T20Is.

Earlier, Darwish Rasooli followed his half-century in the first game with 68 off 39 balls, and Sediqullah Atal made 53 in Afghanistan’s total of 189 for four after West Indies won the toss and elected to field.

Mujeeb had Evin Lewis trapped leg-before-wicket off a quicker ball before he dismissed Johnson Charles with a perfect delivery that drifted into the right-handed batter, and West Indies slumped to 38 for three in eight overs.

Mujeeb waited for his hat-trick until he returned for his final over in the death when top-scorer captain Brandon King (50) holed out at long-on and then finished with a four-wicket haul by getting Quentin Sampson clean bowled.

“The plan was to keep it simple and hit the stumps,” Mujeeb said. “Didn’t know I was on a hat-trick, and I was just looking to hit the right areas. Good preparation for us before the World Cup. This win will give us more energy.”

The three-match series concludes on Thursday. Agencies

