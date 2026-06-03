Norway thrash Sweden 3-1 in World Cup Warm-Up

NEW DELHI: Norway signed off its World Cup preparations on home soil with a resounding 3-1 win over neighbour Sweden on Monday as the country rides the crest of a sporting wave not normally seen outside the Winter Olympics.

With striker Erling Haaland watching from the stands, Jorgen Strand Larsen scored either side of a cracker from winger Antonio Nusa to race into a 3-0 first-half lead, and a second-half goal for the Swedes from Alexander Isak did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the Norwegian fans as they look forward to their first men’s World Cup in 28 years.

The Norwegians brushed aside the stumbling Swedes and will take on Morocco in a friendly in New Jersey on Sunday before beginning their World Cup Group I campaign, which will pit them against Iraq, Senegal and France. Agencies

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