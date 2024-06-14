Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1,500 m, collects record sixth European gold

Rome: Norway’s Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen etched his name in European history in Rome on Wednesday, his victory in the 1500m making him the most successful male athlete on the continent. Ingebrigtsen, still only 23, has now won the 1500/5,000m double three times: at these Rome championships as well as editions in Berlin in 2018 and Munich in 2022.

Britons Mo Farah and Roger Black and then-West Germany’s Harald Schmid all also won six European medals, but their tallies included five golds and a silver.

