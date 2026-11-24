Wellington, Nov 23: India captain Shubman Gill has criticised the Basin Reserve pitch after the first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw, adding the surface only got flatter and slower over the five days and was not suited to producing a result.

“When we started playing the Test match, we thought there’ll be a lot more in the wicket. I think on day three, four, and five, it just went flatter and flatter. There was no scallops in the wicket, or there was no impact of the overs being bowled on the wicket, or even the days being played.

“The wicket just got slower, so having seen that, I think it was not a great Test wicket, especially if you want results. But having said that, like I said, now, because we talk about results a lot more because of the WTC, before, draws were a lot more common. So people didn’t talk about draws as much,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.

He also said the off-spinner Washington Sundar had a slight edge over the seamers, but neither had much to work with, as the pitch offered little assistance. “I felt that the ball was happening more for the spinner than fast bowlers. If you see the number of times batsmen got beaten, there weren’t that many times batsmen got beaten. If you see the probability, spinners probably got the batsmen beaten or missed the ball more times when there was spin.

“But having said that, it wasn’t like there was a lot of spin. If you compare on day 5 for the seamers, I don’t think there was anything happening at all. Maybe a couple of balls staying low, but there was no pace in the wicket. So even the balls that were staying low weren’t quick enough to beat the batsmen.” IANS

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