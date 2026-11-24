BERLIN: Justin Njinmah scored twice in four minutes as Werder Bremen thrashed Hamburger SV 4-0 in the 111th Bundesliga northern derby on Sunday to remain within touching distance of the top five.

Bremen coach Daniel Thioune, who signed a new contract on Saturday, made two changes following his side’s defeat at Stuttgart, bringing in Chuki and Njinmah, with the latter making his first start since late August.

Hamburg made the brighter start, with Patson Daka firing wide from 17 meters before Niclas Fullkrug headed straight at goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes at the other end.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Miro Muheim was forced off injured in the 19th minute, with Kofi Amoako replacing him.

Bremen gradually took control and almost broke the deadlock when Njinmah capitalized on a defensive error to race clear, only to be denied by Heuer Fernandes.

Fullkrug then squandered another chance shortly before halftime, firing over the crossbar after being picked out by Arthur.

Hamburg emerged with renewed attacking intent after the break but fell behind in the 55th minute when Bremen captain Marco Friedl met Chuki’s corner with a header. Heuer Fernandes saved his initial effort, but Friedl reacted quickest to volley home the rebound.

Amos Pieper made a crucial intervention to deny Albert Gronbaek an equalizer in the 65th minute, and Bremen doubled its advantage just a minute later.

Njinmah struck again in the 70th minute, collecting a pass from Ludovit Reis before unleashing a long-range effort that took a deflection on its way into the top corner.

Hamburg struggled to contain the hosts in the closing stages, with Fullkrug striking the post before finally getting on the scoresheet in the second minute of stoppage time.

The striker capped Bremen’s dominant display with a powerful shot from nearly 20 meters that flew past Heuer Fernandes to complete the rout.

The victory kept Bremen sixth in the standings with 18 points, one behind fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, while Hamburg remained 12th with 12 points.

Borussia Dortmund leads the Bundesliga with 24 points, two clear of Bayern Munich and Freiburg, while RB Leipzig sits fourth on 21.

Bremen next visit bottom side Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, while Hamburg hosts defending champion Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Augsburg secured a 3-1 home victory over Mainz after establishing a two-goal lead before halftime.

The result lifted Augsburg to 10th with 12 points, while Mainz slipped to 13th with 10, three clear of Schalke in the relegation playoff spot. IANS

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