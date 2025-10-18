Not talking about the pitch, but how we can strategise, says Axar Patel

Perth: India all-rounder Axar Patel said the touring squad is well familiar with Australian conditions and is less concerned about the pitches, focusing instead on devising the right strategy for the three-match ODI series starting Sunday.

After India’s training session in Perth on Friday, Axar talked about the team’s preparations for the all-important series.

“I feel that since 2015 (his first visit Down Under), there have been a lot of changes. When we used to come, the talk was about pitches, conditions, bounce and we used to play less as well,” he told reporters.

“We started playing regularly after the 2015 World Cup, and the series started getting longer, and after that the batters started doing well.

“When we come now, it doesn’t feel like Australian conditions and we have to be more ready. We are now thinking about where we can make runs, so we talk about strategy and timing. We are not talking about the pitch, we are talking about how we can strategise,” Axar added.

The all-rounder added that the presence of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial for the growth of new leader Shubman Gill in the format.

“For Gill, it’s perfect, Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are there, and along with that, they have been captains, so they can give their input also, so it is very good growth of Gill’s captaincy,” Axar said.

“What has been good about Gill’s captaincy thus far is that he has not been pressurised.”

Axar is well aware of his role in the series, where he has been picked ahead of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. IANS

