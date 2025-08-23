Nottingham Forest Sign Douglas Luiz From Juventus

Nottinghamshire: Nottingham Forest have signed Douglas Luiz from Juventus on an initial season-long loan, with a conditional obligation to become a permanent deal next summer, the Premier League club said. After one year in Italy’s Serie A, Luiz returned to England, where he had spent five years at Aston Villa, bringing a wealth of experience to Forest having played in the Champions League for Juventus during his spell in Turin.

The 27-year-old played 27 games for Juventus, 19 of which in Serie A, six in the Champions League, one in the Italian Super Cup and one in the FIFA Club World Cup. IANS

Also Read: Delhi, Bihar, Karnataka Reach Next Round in Sub-Junior Girls Championship

Also Watch: