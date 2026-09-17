Novak Djokovic confirms China Open return after 11 years

New Delhi: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will return to Beijing for the China Open, marking his first appearance at the ATP 500 tournament in 11 years.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, sharing a message in both Chinese and English as he expressed his excitement at returning to a city where he enjoyed remarkable success earlier in his career.

“I am very happy to announce that I’m coming back to Beijing after many years to play at the China Open. I’m so excited to be back and to perform in front of you all at the National Tennis Centre, one of the nicest venues in tennis, a place where I have incredible memories and great successes throughout my career. I want to thank all the Chinese fans for their years-long love and support,” Djokovic said in a video shared on Instagram.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion last played at the China Open in 2015 and had previously made six appearances at the tournament between 2009 and 2015. (IANS)

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