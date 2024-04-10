Novak Djokovic makes fast start in Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Monte Carlo: Novak Djokovic is up & running on the European clay. The Serbian moved past Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters to reach the third round in the Principality for the 14th time.

Competing in his first match as the oldest World No. 1 in the history of the PIF ATP Rankings, the 36-year-old Djokovic produced a ruthless performance against Safiullin. He hit with consistency off both wings and forced Safiullin into errors with his depth of shots to advance after one-hour and 10-minutes.

"I am very pleased," Djokovic said. "I think even the games that I lost I had break points in those games. It is a really great first match at the start of the clay season. It has always been a little bit up and down. Last year as well, I started off well at this tournament and the second match I lost, so I hope to maintain this rhythm. I have a day tomorrow of training and I hope to come out in a few days time with the same attitude and quality of tennis."

The top seed arrives in Monte-Carlo having not won a title this season, with his best result a semi-final run at the Australian Open . Having failed to advance beyond the quarter-finals in his seven previous appearances in the Principality, Djokovic will hope this is the week he can return to top form and change that record.

The 98-time tour-level titlist is a two-time Monte-Carlo champion, triumphing in 2013 and 2015. He will meet Frenchman Arthur Fils or Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Competing in heavy conditions after the morning rain, Djokovic quickly adjusted. He raced through the first four games to lead 4-0, sealing the opening set in 33 minutes.

Djokovic continued to look in control in the second set, ending the match with a 16-9 winner to unforced error count.

Turning 37 next month, Djokovic passed Roger Federer on Sunday to become the oldest World No. 1 in PIF ATP Rankings history.

In other action, Djokovic’s countryman Miomir Kecmanovic ended Matteo Berrettini’s winning run. Kecmanovic dispatched the Marrakech champion Berrettini 6-3, 6-1 in 75 minutes to set a third-round clash against Grigor Dimitrov who beat Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur had little trouble seeing off the challenge of the former champion Stan Wawrinka, winning 6-3, 6-0 to progress to the second round. Wawrinka won the title in 2014, but a decade later the Swiss 39-year-old was no match for the Australian 11th seed, who needed only 24 minutes to complete a bagel in the second set, and will face Tallon Griekspoor.

China's Zhang Zhizhen made history by advancing to the second round after defeating the American player Marcos Giron 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The victory propelled Zhang to become the first player from the Chinese mainland to reach this stage in the event.

The Monte Carlo Masters had never had a player from the Chinese mainland in its main draw before Zhang. This year, Zhang was able to enter the main draw as a replacement following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal due to injury.

Next for Zhang is France's Ugo Humbert, who has been in excellent form this season, winning titles in Marseille and Dubai, and is currently ranked 15th in the world.

The 27-year-old Zhang seems to be finding his footing on clay courts. Last season, he made a significant breakthrough in his career on the red dirt, reaching the quarterfinals at the Madrid Masters and the third round at the French Open.

Moreover, 5th seed Alexander Zverev beat Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4, 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat Jack Draper 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, Argentine Tomas Martín Etcheverry beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5, Roberto Bautista Agut beat Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-2, 6-4, Sebastian Korda beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-2 to reach the next round. Agencies

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Rohan Bopanna reflect on being oldest World No.1s in ATP Rankings

Also Watch: