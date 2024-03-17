Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic confirmed on Saturday that he will pull out of the upcoming Miami Open, in a statement on social media platform X.

The Serbian has stated, “At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule.”

He apologised to the Miami fans and said, “I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world.”

The main draw of the Miami Open is set to begin on March 19 and the final will be played on March 30.

Djokovic recently had a shock exit at the Indian Wells in the Round of 32 against Italy’s Luca Nardi. Back in January, Djokovic was defeated in the semifinal of the Australia Open, by Jannik Sinner.

The World No. 1 will be hoping to get back in form ahead of the European clay-court season and Paris Olympics. Agencies

