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Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Miami Open Due to Shoulder Injury

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury after his Indian Wells Open campaign, where he lost to Jack Draper
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Miami Open Due to Shoulder Injury
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Miami: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury, tournament organizers said on Sunday. The 38-year-old competed at Indian Wells last week, where defending champion Jack Draper rallied from a set down to beat the Serb on Wednesday. Djokovic also played doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas in the California desert before exiting in the second round. The 24-times Grand Slam champion has won the Miami Open six times, making him the most successful men's player in the tournament's history. He will now miss the chance to chase a record-breaking seventh crown, having reached the final last year before losing to Czech player Jakub Mensik. The Miami Open begins on Wednesday. Agencies

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