Tottenham Ends Losing Streak with Dramatic Last-Minute Goal Against Liverpool

LONDON: For the eighth game this season Liverpool conceded in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League and the latest one prompted boos at the final whistle at Anfield.

“We have conceded far too many goals to pick up the amount of points that this club and I am used to,” manager Arne Slot said. “As this season is going, it is not a complete surprise we are conceding in the last moments.”

When Dominik Szoboszlai's 18th-minute free kick beat Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario it looked like being the catalyst for a comfortable victory against a side without a league win in 2026 and who are in danger of being relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1977.

But a depleted Tottenham produced a spirited response and carved out some good chances before Richarlison stroked home a shot in the 90th minute to snap Tottenham's six-game losing sequence in all competitions.

Former Everton striker Richarlison's goal was his fifth in the Premier League at Anfield and only Andy Cole has more away goals against Liverpool in the competition.

The result meant Tottenham have now gone 12 league games without a win, the club's worst run in 91 years, but interim manager Igor Tudor's first point since taking charge offered some positivity that they can avoid being sucked down. Agencies

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