Nuruddin Inter-District Semifinal: Guwahati Seize Control vs Tinsukia with Big First-Innings Lead

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati took full control of the semifinal of the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament against Tinsukia at Umrangso today.

Replying to Tinsukia’s first innings total of 98, Guwahati piled up 247 in their first innings before being bowled out, securing a commanding lead. At stumps, Tinsukia were struggling at 8 for 1 in their second innings.

Earlier, Tinsukia resumed the day at their overnight score of 93 for 6 but lost the remaining four wickets for just five additional runs. Kumal Sarma and Ayushman Malakar starred with the ball for Guwahati, claiming four wickets each. Raj Agarwal was the top scorer for Tinsukia with 29 runs.

In reply, Guwahati batted confidently, led by a composed knock of 90 runs from 157 balls by Pradyun Saikia. His innings included 12 boundaries and two sixes. Akash Sengupta also contributed a valuable 36 runs, hitting two fours and three sixes.

For Tinsukia, Raj Agarwal delivered an impressive bowling performance, picking up 6 wickets for 101 runs and Subham Kumar Gupta took 2-27.

At the close of play, Tinsukia were 8 for 1 in their second innings and still trailing by 141 runs.

Also Read: Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati and Tinsukia enter semis