Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati and Tinsukia enter semis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati and Tinsukia secured their places in the semi-finals of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament following impressive performances in the final round matches held here on Thursday.

At Judges Field, Tinsukia registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Silchar, with Raj Agarwal’s six-wicket haul and Aman Singh’s fighting century emerging as the major highlights of the match.

After posting 210 in their first innings, Tinsukia bundled out Silchar for just 102 in 37.3 overs to gain a massive advantage. Roshan Topno scored 30 runs, while Subham Mandal added 23 for Silchar. Raj Agarwal starred with the ball for Tinsukia, returning impressive figures of 6 for 45, while Praseer Changmai supported well with 3 for 33.

Asked to follow on, Silchar showed greater resistance in the second innings, thanks to a magnificent century by Aman Singh, who smashed 110 runs off 110 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes. Parvez Musaraf contributed 23 runs. For Tinsukia, Abhay Sah claimed 4 wickets for 41 runs.

Chasing a modest target, Tinsukia comfortably reached 89 for 3 in 33.3 overs to seal the win. Ayush Agarwal remained unbeaten on 36, while Gaurav Singh also stayed not out on 33. Rahul Singh picked up 2 wickets for Silchar.

Meanwhile, at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati advanced to the semi-finals after their match against Tezpur ended in a draw. Guwahati progressed by virtue of their crucial first innings lead.

Batting first, Guwahati declared their first innings at a commanding 407 for 7 in 99.3 overs. Rishav Das led the charge with a superb 154 off 245 balls, hitting 18 fours and two sixes. Sumit Ghadigaonkar contributed 82, while Sumit Kashyap and Saahil Jain chipped in with 58 and 41 respectively. For Tezpur, Rabi Chetry claimed 3 wickets for 120 runs.

In reply, Tezpur were bowled out for 209 in 69.4 overs in their first innings. Anurag Talukdar fought hard with an unbeaten 90 off 160 deliveries, striking eight boundaries and five sixes. Abhigyan Kashyap scored 34, while Abhijit Bhadra added 32 runs. Kunal Sarma was the pick of the Guwahati bowlers with figures of 5 for 87, while Rohit Singh took 3 for 45.

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