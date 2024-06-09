Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket: Guwahati take 1st innings lead against Bongaigaon

GUWAHATI: Guwahati took 72 runs first innings lead against Bongaigaon on day I of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket at Dibrugarh on Saturday. In reply to Bongaigaon’s first innings total 101 Guwahati were bowled out for 173 in their first innings. Bongaigaon were 12-1 in their second innings at stumps on the opening day.

The opening day of the match was ruled by the bowlers and the ground witnessed the fall of 21 wickets. Kunal Sarma of Guwahati and Achyut Das of Bongaigaon bowled magnificently and picked up six wickets each.

Elected to bat, Bongaigaon were bowled out 101 in 46.3 overs, Kunal Sarma took six wickets giving away only 32 runs. Jayesh Harlalka (42) was the top scorer for Bongaigaon.

In reply Guwahati too didn’t bat well and managed to score 173 in the first innings losing all wickets. Sumit Ghadhigaonkar (58) scored a half century and Achyut finished with 6-77.

Bongaigaon faced 4 overs during the remaining part of day’s play and they scored 12 losing a single wicket.

Brief score: Bongaigaon 1st innings 101, Jayesh Harlalka 42, Pallav Kumar Das 28, Kunal Sarma 6-32, Pushparaj Sarma 2-34, Guwahati 1st innings 173, Sumit Ghadhigaonkar 58 (4X4, 6X3), Saahil Jain 35, Achyut Das 6-77, Tridiv Kumar Kshetri 3-50, Bongaigaon 2nd innings 12-1.

