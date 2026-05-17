Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Final: Abhilash Gogoi’s Five-Wicket Haul Bundles Guwahati Out for 213

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati were bowled out for 213 in their first innings against NFRSA on Day 1 of the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament at the ACA Stadium here on Saturday. The day belonged to NFRSA bowler Abhilash Gogoi, who produced a brilliant spell to claim five wickets for 58 runs.

After being invited to bat, Guwahati lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Saahil Jain steadied the innings with an 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Once Saahil was dismissed, the batting line-up failed to offer much resistance.

Sumit emerged as the top scorer with a patient 81 off 167 deliveries, hitting five boundaries. Saahil contributed 42 runs from 73 balls, including three fours and a six. Opener Rishav Das scored 23, while Sumit Kashyap added 21.

For NFRSA, Abhilash Gogoi was the standout bowler with figures of 5 for 58 in 25.3 overs, while Deepak Gohain supported well with 3 for 55.

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