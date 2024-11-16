NZ VS ENG: New Zealand’s Nathan Smith earns maiden Test call-up for England series

Auckland: Bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith has earned his maiden Test call-up for New Zealand’s upcoming three-match Test series against England, starting at Hagley Oval on November 28.

Smith, who made his full international debut in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Wednesday, was the standout bowler in last year’s Plunket Shield competition, leading the wicket-taking charts with 33 wickets at an average of 17, including career-best First-Class figures of 6-36 against Canterbury in Rangiora.

Mitchell Santner has been selected as the frontline spinner for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton while Kane Williamson returned to the Test squad after recovering from the groin injury that ruled him out of the India Test tour, NZC said.

