Arundhati Reddy Clinches ICC Women's Player of the Month for February 2026

Dubai: India seamer Arundhati Reddy has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February 2026 for the first time in her career, thanks to her exceptional performance that played a key role in India’s memorable victory in Australia.

“It’s a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful. This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We’ve got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we’ll be a team to watch,” Reddy said. IANS

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