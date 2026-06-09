Odegaard Strike Earns Norway 1-1 Draw with Morocco in World Cup Warm-Up

NEW DELHI: Martin Odegaard scored 15 minutes from time as Norway came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Morocco in a FIFA World Cup warm-up international on Sunday.

Morocco took an early lead through Brahim Diaz, whose powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area found the net in the seventh minute. The North Africans, semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, looked in control for large periods but were unable to hold off Norway’s late surge.

The Norwegians coped well with the hot conditions and increasingly threatened in the closing stages. Kristian Thorstvedt came close to completing the turnaround nine minutes from time, heading Julian Ryerson’s free kick narrowly wide.

Norway’s pressure eventually paid off when Oscar Bobb weaved his way into the penalty area before laying the ball off for Odegaard, who finished smartly with his left foot to level the scores.

Morocco had started brightly and was rewarded when Diaz was afforded space on the edge of the box to unleash an unstoppable effort. It was the attacking midfielder’s first goal for Morocco since the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer despite missing a penalty in the final.

The host could have doubled its advantage before the break. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli connected with Diaz’s cross on the half-hour mark but sent his volley off target. Morocco also threatened after the restart when Diaz’s shot in the 57th minute was parried by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, only for Neil El Aynaoui to head the rebound over the crossbar. Agencies

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