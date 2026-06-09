Colombia national football team Outclass Jordan in World Cup Warm-Up

NEW DELHI: Jhon Arias scored twice as Colombia defeated Jordan 2-0 in San Diego on Sunday, completing its World Cup preparations with a comfortable victory.

The Palmeiras midfielder opened the scoring in the 41st minute after being played through by James Rodríguez. Arias initially lost control of the ball but quickly recovered and calmly slotted past Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila. He doubled Colombia’s advantage 10 minutes into the second half, heading home an excellent cross from Santiago Arias to seal the result. Agencies

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