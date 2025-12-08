ODI series: Kuldeep Yadav bags impact player of the series award

New Delhi: After India secured a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against South Africa, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the impact player of the series award. The Kanpur-based spinner took nine wickets in three matches at an average of 20.77 and became the leading wicket-taker in a series heavily dominated by batters.

“Guys, I’ve got the honour and the pleasure of presenting the impact player of the series. I just think in a series where everyone contributes, I know we say it a lot, but in a series where you’ve all contributed in all three games, and a series where the bat dominates in most of the contests, the impact player of the series for this series is Kuldeep Yadav,” said India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Sunday.

“Nothing much from my side. Everything the coach has already told. So, congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu - he played an unbelievable innings and that’s it, enjoy,” said Kuldeep. IANS

